Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Up 18.7% in January

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 16,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,841.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,841.70. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 554.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 52,058 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
