Raelipskie Partnership Buys 100 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Raelipskie Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for about 1.1% of Raelipskie Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after buying an additional 160,720 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $184.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.34 and its 200 day moving average is $179.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

