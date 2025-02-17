Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 241.78 ($3.04), with a volume of 104045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.08).
Ramsdens Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of £77.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.43.
Ramsdens (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 26.10 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Ramsdens had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ramsdens Holdings PLC will post 20.0899991 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ramsdens Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Ramsdens
In other Ramsdens news, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £203,400 ($255,881.24). Insiders own 19.77% of the company’s stock.
About Ramsdens
