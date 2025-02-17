Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 241.78 ($3.04), with a volume of 104045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.08).

Ramsdens Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £77.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.43.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Ramsdens (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 26.10 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Ramsdens had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ramsdens Holdings PLC will post 20.0899991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramsdens Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramsdens

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $3.60. Ramsdens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

In other Ramsdens news, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £203,400 ($255,881.24). Insiders own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ramsdens

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.