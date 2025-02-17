Rational Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,049 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned 1.10% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 88,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

