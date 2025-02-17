Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,890 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $53,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 803.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $51.57 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

