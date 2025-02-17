Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $639.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $628.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

