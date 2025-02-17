Rational Advisors LLC Sells 46,818 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,818 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.9 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

