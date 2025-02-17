Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Down 20.1% in January

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCON
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology
Recon Technology Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.64. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.
Recon Technology Company Profile
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.