Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/5/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $834.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $762.00.

2/5/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $940.00 to $759.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $950.00 to $903.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Partners from $980.00 to $862.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bernstein Bank from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00.

1/28/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $795.00 to $750.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $738.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,130.00.

1/14/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $895.00 to $795.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,050.00 to $900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $673.60. The company had a trading volume of 622,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,359. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $642.00 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $894.87.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.