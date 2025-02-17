Restaurant Stocks To Watch Now – February 16th

Alibaba Group, SoundHound AI, Coca-Cola, Berkshire Hathaway, and Uber Technologies are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are publicly-traded companies that operate restaurants or provide services to the restaurant industry. These stocks represent ownership in companies that are involved in the food service sector, such as fast-food chains, casual dining restaurants, and fine dining establishments. Investors may purchase restaurant stocks as a way to potentially profit from the success and growth of the restaurant industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $5.19 on Friday, hitting $124.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,592,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,722,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

NASDAQ SOUN traded down $4.28 on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 176,466,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,269,032. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.85. 20,769,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,089,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.77. 2,823,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $491.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.73.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.31. 15,385,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,054,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64.

