Retirement Income Solutions Inc Boosts Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,901,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,260,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $252.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.62. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $193.72 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.