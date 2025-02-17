Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $397,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.39 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.13.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

