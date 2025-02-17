Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases Shares of 151,762 Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.78% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 1,690.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 344.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,310,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FESM opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $654.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

