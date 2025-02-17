Retirement Income Solutions Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $93.32 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.02.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

