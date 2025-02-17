Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 480 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,807 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,411 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 941.9% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,364 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $86.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.