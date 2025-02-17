Reviewing Lundin Mining (LUNMF) & Its Rivals

Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lundin Mining to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lundin Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.39 billion $241.56 million 24.17 Lundin Mining Competitors $6.74 billion $854.60 million 0.65

Lundin Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lundin Mining Competitors 1251 2683 3175 136 2.30

This is a summary of current ratings for Lundin Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 22.86%. Given Lundin Mining’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 6.63% 5.02% 2.92% Lundin Mining Competitors -1,301.23% -11.02% -9.41%

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lundin Mining pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 49.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lundin Mining lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Lundin Mining peers beat Lundin Mining on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lundin Mining

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

