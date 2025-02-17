Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,780 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $72,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 878.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,919,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,368.00.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,273.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,142.91 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,284.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,338.69.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 564.51%. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

