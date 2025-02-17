Rhumbline Advisers Has $53.95 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Microchip Technology worth $53,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,917,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5,185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

