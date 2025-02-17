Rhumbline Advisers Has $56.53 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of VICI Properties worth $56,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,819 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,717 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in VICI Properties by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,715,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,099,000 after acquiring an additional 960,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after acquiring an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.39 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

