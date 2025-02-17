Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Ingersoll Rand worth $63,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average is $95.16. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

