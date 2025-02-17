Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,214 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $55,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $240.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $244.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,766. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

