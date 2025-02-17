Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,560,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 21,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Roblox Stock Up 1.7 %

RBLX stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.62. 6,355,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 795.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Institutional Trading of Roblox

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 16,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $847,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,161 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,820.23. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $311,357.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,961.44. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,120,348 shares of company stock valued at $68,517,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 939.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Roblox by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Roblox by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

