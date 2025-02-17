Rogco LP Has $3.14 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rogco LP trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Rogco LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

