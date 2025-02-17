Rogco LP Sells 2,732 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rogco LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

