Rogco LP Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rogco LP reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after acquiring an additional 392,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $135.71 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

