Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $325.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $311.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.63.

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,151.79. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.95, for a total value of $5,019,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,111,420 shares of company stock worth $384,366,700. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

