Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 345 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 495,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $203.77 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $122.91 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

