Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 8,938 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,982 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 464 shares of the software company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 761 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $460.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.59. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $607.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.