Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $205.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $205,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 68,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $538,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $151.76 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

