Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $42.67 Million Position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,246 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 7.08% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $42,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFXI. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,751,000. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 398,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 174,123 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 427,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,582 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HFXI stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $614.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

