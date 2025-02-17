Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT opened at $75.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

