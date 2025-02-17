Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $31,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after buying an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after buying an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,027,000 after buying an additional 1,404,263 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,439,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,639,000 after buying an additional 369,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

