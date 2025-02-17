Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $50,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $416.37 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.02 and its 200 day moving average is $386.73. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

