Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Sanofi by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

