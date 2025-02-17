Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,843 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after buying an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,434,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after buying an additional 2,847,239 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

