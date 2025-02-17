Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Increased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,519 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

