Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,205 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
SCHM opened at $28.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
