Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 193.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

