Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 113.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 86,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 93,910 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 110,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.