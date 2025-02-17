Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,339,480 shares of company stock worth $578,221,285 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $119.16 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.67. The company has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.19, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

