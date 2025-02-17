Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 72 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $285.13 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.58 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.69.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

