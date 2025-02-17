Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 59.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $105.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

