Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Insider Jonathan David Hall Acquires 13,500 Shares

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan David Hall bought 13,500 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £4,995 ($6,283.81).

Shearwater Group Trading Up 2.1 %

LON SWG traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 36.75 ($0.46). 123,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,778. Shearwater Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Shearwater Group had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Analysts predict that Shearwater Group plc will post 2.4020228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc is an award-winning group providing cyber security, managed security and professional advisory solutions to create a safer online environment for organisations and their end users.

The Group’s differentiated full service offering spans identity and access management and data security, cybersecurity solutions and managed security services, and security governance, risk and compliance.

