Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Grows By 6.4%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 484.3 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BDRFF stock opened at $137.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $124.16 and a 52-week high of $162.19.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

