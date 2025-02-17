Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Grows By 6.4%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 484.3 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of BDRFF stock opened at $137.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $124.16 and a 52-week high of $162.19.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stocks to Hedge Against Inflation’s Persistence
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Dominion Energy: Renewable Energy Lights Up Investor Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.