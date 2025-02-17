Short Interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Declines By 12.6%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,400 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 614,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its position in Bitcoin Depot by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 110.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at $401,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. 180,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The company has a market cap of $86.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.