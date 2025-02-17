Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Declines By 8.8%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 116,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BOLT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 225,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,879. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.95. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.