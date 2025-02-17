Short Interest in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Rises By 17.7%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,269.20. This trade represents a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in California Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of CRC opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. California Resources has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $60.41.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

