Short Interest in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Rises By 5.9%

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 104,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $527.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

In related news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $468,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 317.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

