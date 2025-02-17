Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Rises By 5.3%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 4,860,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.06. 1,093,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 1,158.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Carter’s by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 20.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

