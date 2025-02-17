Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Declines By 20.3%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 1,154,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.6 days.
Cascades Stock Performance
CADNF opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Cascades has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $10.84.
Cascades Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Novo Nordisk Shares Near New 52-Week Low: Analysts See Big Upside
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- ATN International: A Deep Value Play With a High-Powered Dividend
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.