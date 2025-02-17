Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Declines By 20.3%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 1,154,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.6 days.

Cascades Stock Performance

CADNF opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Cascades has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

